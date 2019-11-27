Dewayne Standridge Allen Dewayne Standridge left this Earth on the morning of November 3rd. He was 54 years old. Dewayne will be remembered just as he was, a devoted, hard working, husband and father, who always put his family above everything. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 34 years, Donna Davis-Standridge. Together they have four children, Erica (34), Brittney (27), twins Michael and Amanda (24), and three grandchildren, Kylee, Dylan and Dayton. He is also survived by his Mother Elaine Anson-Standridge, twin sisters Tonja and Sonja, and brothers Val and Donnie, along with many aunts and uncles who loved him dearly. Dewayne began his career in flooring at the early age of 19. Over the years he perfected his trade and installed carpet and tile for more families than we can count. He owned his own flooring company, Sand Springs Carpet for All, for 15 years. He eventually found himself in Denver, Colorado with his wife, Donna. We, as his family, cannot put into words how important Dewayne was to us. We will think of him each and every day. We will remember him by the summers spent in the pool, by the trips we took together as a family, and by the way he loved each one of us. A celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Details TBA.