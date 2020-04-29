Anita Carol "Skeet" Pulliam Anita Carol "Skeet" Pulliam, age 87, passed away on April 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs, Ok. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12 pm to 8 pm at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Private Graveside Services are planned at Woodland Memorial Park of Sand Springs. Skeet was born on October 13, 1932 at Lake Station in Tulsa to her parents Harry and Winonda (Wilson) Foley. She graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1950. In 1954, Skeet married Clint Pulliam and they made their home in Ponca City and then finally settled in Tulsa. She started her career as a bookkeeper for the stockyards till she became co-owner and operator of Sands Drive Inn and Tastee Freeze along with Clint. After many years, she continued with her bookkeeping career till retirement. Skeet enjoyed watching all sports and supported her kids and grandkids in all sports in which they participated. She also loved going to the racetrack and watching their horses run. Skeet is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Winonda Foley, her sister Gloria Hedges, her brother Jack Foley, her daughter Cindy Johnson, and her granddaughter Carrie Lynne Johnson. She is survived by her daughter Christy Davis and husband Rick, her son Randy Pulliam and wife Renee, her brother Richard "Bo" Foley, her five grandchildren Trey Patrick, Cody Patrick, Amber Davis, Shelby Pulliam, and Jordan Pulliam, her four great-grandchildren Caden Patrick, Camden Patrick, Killian Davis, and Kolby Davis, and numerous other family members and friends.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Protesters
-
24 hours from dying: EMT's coronavirus survival story is a first for Oklahoma
-
'Tulsa's cases will not go down, they will increase,' mayor says as safer-at-home order ends April 30
-
Oklahoma spent $2 million to buy stockpile of malaria drug touted by President Trump as effective COVID-19 treatment
Latest Local Offers
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.
LDFC Lawn Care & More (918) 991-4155 "One Call, We Do It All" Lawn Maintenance, Flower Beds, French Drains Much More.... Insured.
Landscaping, Lawn Care, Leaf Removal, Haul Offs, Cleanups, Tree, Dirt, Sod & Bobcat Work. Retaining Walls Snow Removal. 918-760-4807.