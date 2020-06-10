Pastor Bill F. Collins Born June 17, 1939 in Miami, OK, went to be with the Lord March 24, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Neva and Thomas Collins; 2 brothers, Duane and Don; and son, Wylie. Bill moved to Sand Springs from Miami in 1980 where he pastored Limestone Baptist Church for 10 years, New Beginning Baptist Church, and was Chief Security Officer for Metro Christian Academy for 10 years. He was a bivocational pastor for 63 years and owned his own lawn service, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife of almost 54 year, Donetta; 2 sons, Charles of Sand Springs, Gregory of San Diego; and 3 daughters, Tamara Thompson of Edmond, Edith Woodard of Sand Springs, and Linda Collins of Sand Springs; 2 brothers, Jim of Grove, OK, David of Tahlequah, OK; 2 sisters, Marcia Folger of Racine, WI and Pam Lewis of Sedan, KS; and 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. The family invites you to attend the Celebration of Life for Bill on June 17, 2020 at 2 PM at Limestone Baptist Church, 3906 S.137th W. Ave., Sand Springs.
Most Popular
-
Man who fell from I-244 during Tulsa protest broke his neck and back, remains in ICU
-
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's huge mistake most people haven't noticed, as identified by national expert
-
OHP investigating but releasing few details after truck drove through protesters on Tulsa interstate
-
Motley Fool: 3 reasons a second stimulus check is likely
-
Six Oklahoma JCPenney stores to close after company files for bankruptcy
Latest Local Offers
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716
Full Set $650 Single Plate $350 Reline $150 Metal Partial $700 One Tooth Flipper $150 Call Charlie, (918) 369-6959.
Decorative/Traditional: Foundations, driveways, sidewalks, patios, overlays, stamped & stained/colored, polished. BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.