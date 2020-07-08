Bobby R. Morford Morford, Bobby R., 65. He was a Minister. Died Monday, April 20, 2020 in Glenpool, Oklahoma. Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 1:00 pm, Angus Church, Sand Springs, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, 211 E. Broadway, Sand Springs OK 918-245-6644

