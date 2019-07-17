Carl Eugene "Gene" Dobson Carl Eugene "Gene" Dobson, 67, of Eufaula, passed away on July 13, 2019 in Eufaula. Gene was born on October 25, 1951 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Carl and Dean (Irwin) Dobson. He grew up and graduated from Sand Springs High School. Gene was a self-employed mechanic, working on cars and motorcycles. In 1995, he opened Powerhouse Motorsports in Sand Springs. He moved to Eufaula in 2006 and owned and operated Powerhouse Motorsports for over ten years, before retiring in 2017. He was a past city council member and a member of the Eufaula VFW Post 8798.Gene attended the Eufaula United Methodist Church. Survivors include: daughter, Lindsey Stokes and husband, Joshua, of Tulsa; step sons: Justin Owen and wife, Sherell; and James Owen, both of Sand Springs; step daughter, Jill Owen, of Tulsa; brother, Ronnie Dobson, of Sand Springs; six grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jerry; and wife, Betty. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Kelley Memorial Chapel. Pallbearers are Don Murray, Jerry McCouley, Darren Bartlett, Brian Payne, and Jake Madrono. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Woodland Park Memorial Cemetery in Sand Springs under the direction of Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.hbmfuneralhome.com