Carl Eugene Vess Vess, Carl E., 82, Welder for 47 years. Died Friday, May 1, 2020 in Sand Springs, OK. Visitation was scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644
Most Popular
-
Tulsa Stadium Trust goes to court to stop law firm from soliciting downtown property owners to disband Stadium Improvement District
-
Stillwater rescinds mask order after businesses report employees 'threatened with physical violence' by those opposed
-
Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, Gwen Stefani will be part of Grand Ole Opry broadcast
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Nicolas Cage cast as Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King' project
Latest Local Offers
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!