Carl Eugene Vess Vess, Carl E., 82, Welder for 47 years. Died Friday, May 1, 2020 in Sand Springs, OK. Visitation was scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644

