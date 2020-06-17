Carl Gene Purdy Purdy, Carl, G., 79. Machinist/Retired American Airlines. United States Army Veteran. Died Friday, June 12, 2020 in Sand Springs, OK. Visitation was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Funeral service scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 1:00 p.m., Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Chapel, Sand Springs, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, 211 E Broadway, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644

