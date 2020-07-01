Catherine Lou Green Hula Hula, Catherine Lou G., 71. Retired School Counselor. Passed from this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Cathy was born on November 7, 1948 in Norman, OK to Marvin and Greta Green. She grew up in Medford, OK, where she later married her husband, Robert, in 1970. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Sand Springs United Methodist Church, 319 N Main St, Sand Springs, OK 74063.
