Catherine Hula Catherine Lou Green Hula passed from this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Cathy was born on November 7, 1948 in Norman, OK to Marvin and Greta Green. She grew up in Medford, OK, where she later married her husband, Robert, in 1970. She graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor's of Arts in English in 1971. She continued her education and completed her Masters Degree in Education from Oklahoma State University in 1976 and later a second Masters Degree in School Counseling from Northeastern State University in 2001. Cathy loved school and teaching and taught in the Mason, Keystone and Sand Springs Public School Districts. In 1993, she was named the Sand Springs District Teacher of the Year. She was a member of the Sand Springs United Methodist Church and served in the children's department and women's groups for many years. She was a member of the Sand Springs Quota Club and enjoyed working in various other organizations. Cathy loved charitable work, scrapbooking and most of all, being with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Greta Green. She is survived by her husband, Robert, of Sapulpa, son, James Hula of Sapulpa, daughter, Jennifer Feather and husband Robbie of Sand Springs, her grandchildren, Raegan Hula, Nathan Feather, and Jacey Feather, sister Carolyn Greene of Sand Springs and Lawrence Green of Ponca City. She will be greatly missed by her family and many loving friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
