Charles "Chuck" Edward Cypert Charles "Chuck" Edward Cypert, age 84, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Chuck Cypert was born on June 16, 1935 in Prue, Oklahoma to his parents Noah Riley and Mary Louise Cypert. He received his education from Prue High School. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He married his first wife Leona June. After serving eight years in the Air Force, he moved to Sand Springs, Oklahoma where he raised his four children and sold cars at R.K. Motors for many years. Chuck later married his wife Charlene. They were married for 24 years. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and spending time with his family. He was an avid O.U. Sooners and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Chuck was a loving husband to his wife and caring father to all his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Noah Cypert, mother Mary Cypert, his first wife Leona June Cypert, brothers Bobby Gene Cypert and Dale Lee Cypert, and his son Charles Keith Cypert. Chuck is survived by his wife Charlene, of the home. Son, Edward Cypert (spouse Vickie) of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Daughter, Pamela Rutherford (spouse Tony) of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Daughter, Phyllis Brooks (spouse Jimmy) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Son Bryon Skinner (spouse Christy) of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Daughter Sharla Russell of Tulsa, Oklahoma. And daughter-in-law Lisa Cypert of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; Shannon Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Samuel Rutherford, MacKenzie Wise, Serenity Farringer, Joshua Cypert, Tara Cypert, Tuesday Turay, and Anthony Russell. He had five great-grandchildren and one more on the way. Chuck will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Memorial service will be held July 11, 2020 at 11 am at Garden Heights Freewill Baptist Church in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
