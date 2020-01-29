Charles W. Coleman Charles Wesley Coleman, born in Prague, OK, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020. Married for 68 years to Marcia, the love of his life, Charles will be remembered for his kindness to others and selflessness. A devoted husband and loving father, Charles was a long-time deacon, a choir member, a board member for Berryhill School District. He made his living as an accountant-first for Carnation Milk Company and later for Carpet One. Not suited for retirement, Charles endeared himself to the residents of Alterra Sterling House as the always friendly handyman and the much loved Santa at Christmas. Charles did not like to sit still and his faith led him to be the first to volunteer to help a friend or neighbor in need. Charles is preceded in death by his mother Muriel (Page) Coleman, father Wheeler Coleman and sister Shirley Blakenship. Charles is survived by his wife Marcia (Ackley) Coleman of the home; brother, Joe Coleman (Mary) of Cherryville, MO; sister Leona Firey (David) of Sand Springs, OK; daughter Rebecca Baldwin of Overland Park, KS; daughter Elizabeth Apker (Michael) of Tulsa, OK; son Chuck Coleman (Linda) of Nowata, OK; daughter Denise Woods (Mark) of Spring, TX; son Jon Coleman (Kelly) of Collinsville, OK; as well as 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Services was held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, at View Acres Baptist Church in Berryhill, OK. Charles was laid to rest in Sinnett Cemetery. Visitation was held at the funeral home Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and family greeted friends 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to View Acres Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 2327 S. 65th W. Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74107. Leave your memories of Charles and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co.