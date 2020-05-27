Claudia Garner-Azevedo Claudia Garner-Azevedo, 66, was called to her eternal home on April 16, 2020. She entered this world on March 11, 1954 in Tulsa, OK. Claudia is survived by her loving husband, Bob Azevedo, her brothers, Buddy, Kenny and John Dale and sister Linda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Garner and son, Shawn Garner. Claudia enjoyed life to the fullest and truly loved serving her Lord and Savior. She spent many hours volunteering at her church and with Meals on Wheels. Claudia and Bob loved to dance and spent many hours dancing at home on their patio. She is now dancing with Jesus in Heaven. Claudia also loved flowers and Frapps, both of which Bob made sure she was never without. Claudia will be missed everyday but we will see her again. "And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." John 14:3.

