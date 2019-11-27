Clifton J. Beasley Clifton J. Beasley, 73, of Arkansas City, KS, formerly of Sands Springs, Ok, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Winfield Senior Living Center. He was born on June 30, 1946 in Tulsa, OK, the son of Alvin and Gladys (Crow) Beasley. He graduated from Charles Page High School of Sand Springs, OK in 1964. After high school, he served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged after 4 years of service. He worked as a mill wright for Sheffield Steel where he retired. He enjoyed OU Football, playing his guitar and being with the grandchildren and family. His family includes: His children, Amy Cirillo and husband Mike of Tulsa, OK and David Scott Beasley of Arkansas City, 3 step-children, Carrie, Mike and Melissa; his 2 brothers, Gene Beasley and wife Joyce of Skiatook, OK, Dwight Beasley and wife Pam of Tulsa; his sister-in-law, Jessie Beasley of Tulsa and his 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Genevieve and brother, Vernon. Cremation will take place and services are scheduled for a later date. Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.shelleyfamilyfh.com