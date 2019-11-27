Cora Jane Johnson Cora Jane Johnson departed this life on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the age of 84. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Graveside service will be 12 p.m., Friday, November 29, at Woodland Memorial Park with Pastor Don Cook officiating. Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday, at Olivet Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Palmer officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Thursday 1-8 p.m., with the family greeting friends Thursday 6-8 p.m. The daughter of Howard Ellis Horrocks and Lela Maggie (Brown) Horrocks was born February 3, 1935, in Putnam. While riding on the school bus each day Cora was bothered by a boy named Virgil that always wanted to sit next to her. After she graduated from Putnam High School in 1953, she and Virgil Glen Johnson were married on May 3, 1953. They made their home in Taloga for several years where Cora worked as a telephone operator on the switchboard; and when they moved to Sand Springs in 1955, she went to work for the Sand Springs Home at the bank. 60 years ago, they moved to the home where she currently lived. In 1963, Cora and Virgil were blessed with the adoption of their daughter, Barbara Jean "Barbi". Cora stayed at home to care for Barbi. After Virgil passed away in 2001, Cora went to work temporarily for Lake Country Christian School as a preschool teacher for the 3 year olds. She remained there until 2017. Cora taught Sunday school and helped in the church nursery for almost 60 years. She attended Sand Springs Church of God for many years, and later attended Olivet Baptist Church. Cora loved to sew and cook for others. She especially enjoyed making her delicious cinnamon rolls, that she brought to the church bazaar each year. Cora could often be found with her eight best friends having Sunday breakfast at McDonald's, Tuesday Bible study, and playing Bunko. Her other activities included homebound visitations, widow groups, and game nights. Cora was patient, teaching all of her grandchildren how to drive; as well as a strong disciplinarian who believed in following the rules. Her family always knew that she loved them, as she loved bigger than anyone. She and her grandchildren enjoyed many picnics together, played dominoes, and had many tea parties. She sent each of the grandchildren $5 each week with a card, signed, "God is Love, Granny". She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Cora is preceded in death by the love of her life, Virgil; her parents; and brother, Harvey Horrocks. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean "Barbi" Zimmerman and her husband, Mike of Sand Springs; sisters: Martha Brennan of Boise, ID, and Janet Sawatzky of Clinton; and grandchildren: Hunter Zimmerman and fiancee, Kaily Ewing, Olivia Zimmerman, and Kennadey Zimmerman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Country Christian School, 4101 Maple Dr., Sand Springs, OK 74063. Contributions will be designated for playground equipment. Leave your memories of Cora and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.