Dolores Anne Hooper Dolores Anne Hooper passed away August 16, 2019 peacefully at her home in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. She was born August 25, 1923 in Pawnee, Oklahoma. A graduate of Pawnee High School, Class of 1941, she married Frank Hooper in 1945. They moved their family to Sand Springs in August 1961, where she began a long career working for the city of Sand Springs in 1964 and retired in 1985. She spent her retirement enjoying her large family, her gardens, reading, puzzles, and making the best oatmeal cookies. She is survived by three of her five children: daughter, Nanette McCracken and husband, Rick; son, Tim Hooper; and daughter, Cyndi Donohew and husband, Robert. Grandchildren, Sean (June) Jacoway, Kelly McCracken, Mindy McCracken, Zack Donohew, Leslie (Chris) Boley, Molly Donohew (Greg Janosek), and Jordan (Sydnee) Hooper. Great-granddaughters, Jaidyn Hooper, Savannah Jacoway and Madison Jacoway. Brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Nina Gay Ferguson, as well and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Frank Hooper; parents, Jo O and Anna Belle Ferguson; daughters, Franki Hooper and Barbara Jacoway; grandson, Eric Jacoway; and brother and sister-in-law, David Jo and Helen Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation or your favorite charity. She will be remembered by her family in a private service.