Francis (Bob) Anderson, 89, of Waikoloa Village, Hawaii went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 1, 2019. Bob was born on June 4, 1930 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Francis and Catherine Anderson, who preceded him in death. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was also preceded in death by Dorothy, his wife of 48 years; sisters, Kalani Yamashita and Jana Milatante; and brother, Paul Anderson. He is survived by son, Craig and wife, Elisa Anderson of Sand Springs, OK; daughter, Malialani and husband David McQuerry of Waikoloa Village, Hawaii; daughter, Sherilani Garrett of Irvine, California; 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held on August 29 at 7:00 pm at Solace Church in Tulsa, OK, where was a member for a number of years.