Floyd H. Gray Gray, Floyd H., 98. Aluminum awning installer and United States Air Force Veteran. Died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2020, 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family greeting friends, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral service was held Friday, July 3, 2020, 10:00 am, The Well of Spirit & Truth Church, Tulsa, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644
