GENE GRIFFITH Gene Griffith, 90, was born February 18, 1929 in Habberton, Arkansas and passed August 10, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Gene is survived by: His Loving wife Charlsie Griffith - of The Home, Daughter: Pamela Lessley & Husband, Mike - Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Grandchildren: Brittany DeMauro & Husband, Scott - Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kodi Nelson & Husband, George - Dallas, Texas, Amanda Dias & Husband, David - Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Geoffrey Griffith & Wife, Brandi - Tulsa, Oklahoma, Michael Griffith & Wife, Cory - Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kori Fabian & Husband, Niel - Lewisville, Texas, John Mark Griffith - Tulsa, Oklahoma, Laura Griffith - Glenpool, Oklahoma, Great grandchildren: Zane, Zach, Zabian, & Zander DeMauro, Enzo & Levi Nelson, Evan Dias, Kevin & Bailee Griffith, Kynzee Griffith, Lorelai Fabian, Sa'Nya Griffith, Sisters: Kathryn Logue & Husband, Jim - Fayetteville, Arkansas, Doris Self & Husband, Ronnie - Springdale, Arkansas, Sisters-in-law: Lorene Neal - Springdale, Arkansas, Hannah Lockhart - Springdale, Arkansas & numerous loving nieces and nephews & an wntire community of dear friends. Gene was preceded in death by his sons, Gary Gene Griffith & Mark Kevin Griffith: his son-in-law, Wayne Samples; his parents, Reverend Harlan & Laura Griffith; his brothers, Allen Griffith & Sheridan Griffith; and his grandchildren, Megan DeMauro & Shane Griffith. Gene was involved in the funeral business for sixty plus years, helping countless families with his generous loving heart and neverending compassion. He was an owner since 1972. His family continues the tradition at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Homes with his family serving the community's needs. Gene proudly served his country in the Navy Reserves. As a young man, he started his career as a traveling Bible salesman. After marrying the love of his life, rodeo queen, Charlsie Lockhart, he moved from Fayetteville, Arkansas to Tulsa. He wore many different hats, but worked at Tulsa World for many years before going into the funeral business. Gene was an ordained Baptist minister. He was the former pastor at Eastside Baptist Church. He ran the bus ministry there for many years, impacting the lives of many young people with his Christian outreach. He was a long time superintendent for their Baptist Association Youth Camp in Tahlequah. He is a member of Red Fork Baptist Church, greeting everyone with a giant smile entering the sanctuary. He was a member of The Gideons International, instrumental in donating many Bibles. He was the owner of one of the largest privately held antique professional funeral car collections. Gene loved the Southwest Tulsa community. He devoted his life to this community with his involvement in many civic and charitable organizations, along with the Sand Springs community. He was the Past President of the Red Fork Lions Club, Southwest Sertoma, Sand Springs Sertoma, and the South Central Chapter of the Professional Car Society. He was also a Past President & Board Member Emeritus of Southwest Tulsa Chamber. He was a perpetual member of Red Fork-Brookside Masonic Lodge #505, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, He was also Past Worthy Grand Patron of the Oklahoma Eastern Star and Past worthy Parton of Red Fork Eastern Star, he was also an active Kar Buff in the Akdar Shrine. He was the recipient of the City of Tulsa Proclamation given by the Tulsa City Council and the Mayor in honor of his 70 years of giving back to the community. Gene was the Patriarch of an adoring family and will be terribly missed. Family will receive friends and family at Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel Friday, August 16th at 6pm to 8pm. Services will be held 10 am, Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Red Fork Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma with interment at Woodland Memorial Park in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Under the loving direction of Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home - Westwood Chapel, 918-446-0010. Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.markgriffithmemorialfuneralhomes.com