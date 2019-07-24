George Smith George Smith, 79, of Skiatook, Oklahoma passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on June 17, 2019. George was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He was welcoming, friendly and charming man who always had a good story to tell. George was born to Claude and Sylvia Smith on Feb. 16, 1940. He graduated Central High School in 1958 and married the love of his life, LaVern Jones, in 1960. George and LaVern were happily married for 58 years. They built their home together in 1970 on an acreage in Skiatook and enjoyed their life in the country raising their children, and playing with their grandchildren, nieces and nephews. They hosted many family gatherings making a life-time of memories. George was a fireman serving on the Tulsa Fire Department from 1964 to 1988. George was preceded in death by his wife, LaVern, who passed away in 2018. He is survived by his daughters Cristal Russell of Skiatook and Claudia Butler of Broken Arrow, sons-in-law Eric Russell and Joseph Butler, grandchildren Jennifer Russell, Jason Russell, George Russell, Mitchell Russell, Cloe Butler and Claire Butler. He is also survived by two brothers John Smith and Jerry Smith as well has multiple nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and close friends. Per George's request, no services are being held.