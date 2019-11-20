Gloria Eyvonne "Patty" Harris Gloria Eyvonne "Patty" Harris, a longtime resident of Sand Springs, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. She was born March 2, 1946 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Loma Roscoe and Nora Faye (Seratte) Harris. Gloria grew up in Sand Springs and graduated from Charles Page High School. She was a dedicated momma and grandma. Gloria enjoyed painting, gardening and crafts and worked with all types of mediums. She had several pieces in the Philbrook Art Sale as well as pieces and sculptures on display at the Philbrook. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children, Christine Cole and husband Paul of Sand Springs and Mark Estrada and wife Paula of Beggs, grandchildren, Amanda Hewitt and husband Josh of Sand Springs, Justin Cole and wife Heather of Sand Springs, Hannah Cole of Sand Springs, Roy Estrada and wife Kyla of Beggs and Emily Estrada of Beggs, and great grandchildren, Tyler, Ava and Chase Hewitt and Blaire Cole. Friends visited on Wednesday from 3:00 P.M. 6:00 P.M. at the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Beggs. A committal service was held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Beggs Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Beggs. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on Gloria's Tribute Page of our website at www.mcclendon-winters.com