Goldie Earlene James Goldie Earlene James departed this life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 82. Earlene Wilson was born 4/22/37 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. In March of 1956, she married Michael A. James and moved to Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Together, they ran Tip Top TV for many years. Earlene was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her grandson, Adam Michael Shotwell, and her parents. Earlene is survived by two brothers: James Wilson and Elmo Wilson and one sister, Helen Briggs. She is also survived by her three daughters: Debbie Cheney and husband, Scot; Terry L. Napier and husband, Ricky, and Stacy James. Grandchildren include Brandon Cheney, Casey Cheney-Oware, Kyle Witwer and Heather Bitsko. There are six great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Wilson's Kountry Kitchen in Hulbert, Oklahoma on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 AM.. Come bring a dish and tell your stories of the card games, dominos, or boot scooting days she dearly loved.