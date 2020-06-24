James A. Lancaster Lancaster, James A., 86. Casting machine operator/Fibercast. United States Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Claremore, OK. Visitation is scheduled Thursday, June 25, 2020, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The family will greet guests 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Memorial service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:00 am, Our Father's House, Sand Springs, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, 211 E Broadway, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644.

