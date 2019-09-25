James Burton Cox Long time Cox Furniture Store owner and entrepreneur, James Burton (JB) Cox, passed away at his home on September 8th at the age of 89. Born in Henryetta, OK, JB lost his mother early in life and grew up on a peanut farm working for his Aunt and Uncle before moving to Sand Springs with his Dad. He then enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 serving for three years during the time of the Korean War. When he returned to Sand Springs he worked as a Class-A machinist for Wheatleys and Douglas Aircraft for a number of years before starting Cox Bargain Mart Furniture in Prattville. An entrepreneur by heart, JB expanded the furniture store from just a street corner mom-n-pop business to a block-long showroom and built several commercial centers still visible today. The store served the citizens of Sand Springs and surrounding areas for over 53 years. Many remember JB for his willingness to barter and trade for almost anything to make a deal, including selling air-cooling "water coolers" and "mattresses" by the truck load. Though extremely busy running multiple businesses, JB found time to serve on the Sand Springs School Board and to give back to the community. When he wasn't working, JB enjoyed gardening, jogging, cycling, traveling and watching classic western movies. He was father to four daughters: Jadine Nollan, Claudia Galloway, Tresa Collins and Lisa Cox; And Poppy to 4 grandsons, 3 granddaughters and 11 great grandchildren with another due in December. He loved his family and community; plans to celebrate his life and memory are in the works and will be announced at a later date.