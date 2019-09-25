James Richard "Rick" McCracken James Richard "Rick" McCracken, passed away September 17th 2019 at his home in Sand Springs. Born May 4th, 1948 in Harrison, Arkansas, Rick graduated from Charles Page High School in 1967. He had a long retirement from Baker Hughes during which time he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a recipient of a Boone & Crockett Award, Buckmasters White Tail Trophy Record, and Cy Curtis Trophy Award. Rick is preceded in death by his parents. J.R. and Rowena McCracken. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Nan (Hooper), daughters Kelly and Mindy, sisters Dianne Gowdy and Darlene (Steve) Sims, aunt Bill Thomason, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday September 27th at Canyon Crossing, 1651 Old North Road, Sand Springs. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rotary International End Polio Now Fund (www.endpolio.org) or Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (https://ipffoundation.org).