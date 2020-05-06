Jason P. Ashing Ashing, Jason P., 86. Independent Landscaping and Veteran of the United States Army. Died Friday, May 1, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Private family graveside service will be held at Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, OK. Mobley-Grosbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644
Most Popular
-
Tulsa Stadium Trust goes to court to stop law firm from soliciting downtown property owners to disband Stadium Improvement District
-
Stillwater rescinds mask order after businesses report employees 'threatened with physical violence' by those opposed
-
Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, Gwen Stefani will be part of Grand Ole Opry broadcast
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Nicolas Cage cast as Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King' project
Latest Local Offers
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!