Jason P. Ashing Ashing, Jason P., 86. Independent Landscaping and Veteran of the United States Army. Died Friday, May 1, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Private family graveside service will be held at Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, OK. Mobley-Grosbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644

