Jerry R. Pogue Jerry Ray Pogue departed this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City at the age of 79. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, at College Hill Presbyterian Church in Tulsa. The son of Alex W. Pogue and Margaret Frances (McDow) Pogue, he was born January 9, 1940, in Drumright. Growing up in Sand Springs, Jerry loved playing football for Sand Springs High School. He graduated in 1958 and continued his education at the University of Tulsa, where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. On June 2, 1962, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Judy Marie Battenfield, in Sand Springs. They made their home in Sand Springs until 1974, when they settled in Broken Arrow. After college, Jerry began his career with the Tulsa World as a sports writer. Throughout the years he was the sports information director for the University of Tulsa and an editor for The Tulsa Tribune, and he retired as the news editor for the Tulsa World. Jerry was active in his church and served as a volunteer pastor for prison ministry for many years. After retirement, Jerry began his travels all over the world. Some of the places he visited included Russia, Norway, England, Ireland, and, perhaps his favorite, Austria. He enjoyed trips to all 50 states except Delaware and went on a cruise this past summer to Alaska. Jerry will be remembered by his daughters and all who knew him for his unconditional love, service to the marginalized, humility, humor, and the beauty of his words. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Judy; his parents; a brother, Bill Pogue; and a sister, Margaret "Skeeze" Williams. Survivors include his daughters, Kim Pogue Jenkins of Oklahoma City and Kathy Denise Pogue of Tulsa; a brother, Jim Pogue and his wife, Barbara, of Sand Springs; a sister, Betty Prentice of Skiatook; his grandchildren, Emily Wayland and her husband, Mike, Hannah Patterson, Eric Jenkins, Laura Jenkins, Allison Jenkins, Peter Jenkins, Sean Jenkins, and Jon Tom Sam; and his great-grandchildren: Wyatt Evans, Eli Wayland, Jude Wayland, Cadence Patterson, and Coralai Patterson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to College Hill Presbyterian Church, 712 S. Columbia Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74104-3304. Leave your memories of Jerry and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co.