John Louis Fredrick Hardesty Hardesty, John L., 93. Oil and gas warehouse supervisor. United States Army Veteran. Died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Tulsa, Okahoma. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 8, 2020, 10:00 am, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sand Springs, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, 311 E Broadway, Sand SPrings, OK
