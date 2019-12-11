Joseph W. Cheek, Jr. Joseph W. "Joe" Cheek, Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Beaumont, TX, at the age of 79. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was held 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel with Apostle Sharyn Cosby. Burial with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps and American Legion followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mannford. Visitation was held at the funeral home Tuesday 3-8 p.m, and family will greeted friends 6-8 p.m. The son of Joseph Wade Cheek and Wilma (Effinger) Cheek was born November 8, 1940, in Delta, Colorado. The family moved to Tulsa, and Joe attended Union High School until he joined the U.S. Marine Corps to serve in Vietnam. On March 1, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Paulett Shafer, in Sand Springs. Joe worked all his life as a boilermaker, retiring from NTD Boilermakers. He and Paulett also owned, J.P.'s Country Store in Mannford, for several years. Joe enjoyed making guns and knives, restoring Mustangs and Model A's, gardening, hunting, fishing, and leatherwork. He loved to pick, aggravate, torment his grandkids, talk Marines, and have fun. Joe attended the Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his wife, Paulett in 2015; his parents; and siblings: Roy Irving Cheek, Jackie Mudd, and Bobbie Stanley. Joe is survived by his children: Wesley Wade Cheek and wife, Betty Ann of Lumberton, TX, Sondra Janette Thomas and husband, Ben of Bristow, and Joseph Wendall Cheek of Silsbee, TX; sisters: Bessie Cheek Charboneau of Boise, ID, Susie Troutman of Oilton, and Lois Specklemeyer of Sand Springs; grandchildren: Charlie Smith and wife, Rachel, Shontell Davis and husband, Paul, Joey Cheek, Jamie Ownby and husband, Robert, Colt Cheek, Kirstie Cheek, Brandon Keith Evans, Misty Evans, Dakota Wade Evans and wife, Sydney, Jessica Dawn Cheek, and Joseph Wendell Cheek, Jr.; and 7 great-grandchildren. Leave your memories of Joe and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co