Julie Ann Martin Julia Ann Martin was born on September 9, 1936 in Hartshorne, Oklahoma to Ray and Minnie (Volturo) Martin. She passed from this life on March 10, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 83. Along with her parents, Julia's siblings, James, John and Rose preceded her in death. She is survived by her aunt, Mary Volturo; several cousins, including Cecilia McCullor; and host of colleagues, friends and of course, "Team Julia." Upon graduation from college, Julia was employed by the Sand Springs School System. She remained with Sand Springs Schools for the entirety of her professional career. Julia was first an elementary school teacher, then be- came and elementary school principal and finally retired in 1999 as the Deputy Superintendent of Instruction. She amassed multiple awards along the way. Julia dedicated her life to be an educational mentor and community leader. Julia was loved by many and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Julia's memory to http://www.sandspringseducationfoundation.com/give-a-gift.asp Visitation was held from 6PM-8PM on Thursday, March 12, 2019 at Stanleys Funeral Home in Tulsa and a Funeral Service was held at 10:00AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs. www.stanleysfuneralhome.com

