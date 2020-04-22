Lahoma Salyers Lahoma was born December 11th, 1917 in Tamaha, Oklahoma, to the parents, Edna (Benge) and Charles Voet Lancaster. Lahoma passed from this life April 16th, 2020 at the age of 102. She was the 6th child born of 8 children. She was given an Indian name, "Lahoma." She grew up in Vian, Oklahoma where her family farmed cotton for a living. She met Earl Salyers when she was 7 years old, when he would come to her house to see her brothers. He gave her a first kiss when she was 12 years old at a pie supper. They married 5 years later on June 8th, 1935 and were happily married 51 years until Earl passed away. Lahoma started working in her family's cotton field with all her brothers and sisters when she was 8 years old. After she was married, she worked at Commander Mills, which was a cotton mill where she spooled thread. She always laughed and said, she couldn't get away from the cotton! Then later, Lahoma went to beauty school with her daughter, Beverly, in which they made a career and worked together for many years in the beauty shop Earl built onto their house. Together, Lahoma and Earl created a beautiful family including 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and 3 great- great-grandchildren and another one on the way. She always said the secret to a long life was hard work and a good family! Lahoma and Earl loved fishing and camping at lakes Tenkiller, Hudson and Keystone. She loved to do a fish fry with hush puppies and fried potatoes on a good fishing day! She was a member of the same church for over 60 years and a strong and faithful Christian. Lahoma was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, husband, Earl Clinton Salyers, daughter, Patsy (Salyers) Bettis, and son, Walter Clinton Salyers, granddaughter, Rebecca Bettis, and great-grandson, Marty Kent Salyers, Jr.; She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Salyers) DeWitt, daughter-in-law Sydney Salyers, grandchildren, Marty Kent Salyers, Sr., Steve Salyers, Andrea (Salyers) Burgess, Tammy Ervin, Chuck Ervin, and Troy DeWitt; great-grandchildren, Denae Salyers, Nathan Salyers, Austin Ervin, Joshua Ervin, Gary David Ervin, Kennedy Salyers, Tyler Burgess, Justin Burgess, Makenzie DeWitt, Savannah DeWitt, and Olivia DeWitt; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden Martie, Alanah Shafer, and Emersyn Shafer. She was always so proud of her family!
