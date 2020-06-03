Larry N. Combs Combs, Larry N., 83. Retired United States Air Force. Died Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Visitation was held Saturday, May 23, 2020, 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Sunday, May 24, 2020, 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral service was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 2:30 pm, Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, 211 E Broadway, Sand Springs, OK.

