Lillian Bea Marion Lillian Bea Marion, A.K.A. Lea, age 55; died and went to heaven on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Arlon and Wanda Stephens on April 14, 1965. She is survived by her husband of 34 years and three children; David, Sean, and Brandon, her daughter in-law Stephanie, two grandchildren; DreAwna and Lee, her father Arlon, and her brother Kevin. After graduating from Charles Page High School in May, 1983, Lea married Kenny in November 30 of 1985. As a young wife, she proudly supported and cherished her family through both the good times and bad. Lea attended Tulsa Junior College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which opened the doors to her life-career as supervisor and office administrator with Leadco Leads for the past 22 years. Lea had a unique, one-of-kind, sparkling personality that shined on everyone she met. She was a fun person to be around. She knew no strangers and was a kind and loving person with overflowing generosity. She was filled with compassion that extended abundantly to everyone she knew. Lea had the gift of hospitality and was always looking for an opportunity to help anyone in need. She was a devoted wife who loved life, loved her family, and most of all, loved her Lord, Jesus Christ, who she is with today. She is loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Most Popular
-
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association suspends tribes that signed compacts with Gov. Stitt
-
Billy's on the Square to close after 36 years on Bartlett Square downtown
-
Woman, infant killed in crash near 51st and Harvard after beer theft, police say
-
OKC police: Woman arrested after shooting at McDonald's workers who said lobby was closed
-
Could Tulsa County see a COVID-19 surge this month? 'Potentially yes,' with indication of less social distancing before restrictions eased
Latest Local Offers
DK CONSTRUCTION Specializing in metal roofs, siding, windows, guaranteed work, will beat competitor's prices. Free est. 918-636-3085
FOUNDATION REPAIR
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!