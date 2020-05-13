Lillian Bea Marion Lillian Bea Marion, A.K.A. Lea, age 55; died and went to heaven on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Arlon and Wanda Stephens on April 14, 1965. She is survived by her husband of 34 years and three children; David, Sean, and Brandon, her daughter in-law Stephanie, two grandchildren; DreAwna and Lee, her father Arlon, and her brother Kevin. After graduating from Charles Page High School in May, 1983, Lea married Kenny in November 30 of 1985. As a young wife, she proudly supported and cherished her family through both the good times and bad. Lea attended Tulsa Junior College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which opened the doors to her life-career as supervisor and office administrator with Leadco Leads for the past 22 years. Lea had a unique, one-of-kind, sparkling personality that shined on everyone she met. She was a fun person to be around. She knew no strangers and was a kind and loving person with overflowing generosity. She was filled with compassion that extended abundantly to everyone she knew. Lea had the gift of hospitality and was always looking for an opportunity to help anyone in need. She was a devoted wife who loved life, loved her family, and most of all, loved her Lord, Jesus Christ, who she is with today. She is loved by many and will be dearly missed.

