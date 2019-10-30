Linda G. McKee Lifetime Sand Springs resident, Linda G. (Young) McKee, departed this life on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the age of 79. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was held 2 p.m., Friday, October 25, at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel. Linda was laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation was held at the funeral home Thursday 12-8 p.m. The daughter of Willie Young and Evelyn Melissa (Neal) Young was born June 13, 1940, in Sand Springs. Linda attended Sand Springs High School, and raised her children, Bill and Angela, in her hometown. At a young age, Linda went to work for several years at the cotton mill where her mother worked. She would later go to work with Zebco where she enjoyed becoming faster and faster on the assembly line; and then Kerr Glass where she retired as a box maker after 35 years of dedicated service. On July 25, 1988, Linda married the love of her life, Jimmy Don McKee, in Tulsa. She loved keeping up with her friends and family on Facebook, playing Words with Friends, taking care of her plants, shopping, and listening to old country music. She especially loved being with her children and grandchildren, as well as her beloved dogs, Sadie and Bwub. She will be remembered for her love of teasing, and her ornery, feisty, and loving ways. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy in 2018; her parents; grandson, Taylor Holland; and siblings: Bob Young, Joetta "Sissy" Erwin, and Ila Rae "Bit" Carson. She is survived by her children: Bill Mead and wife, Shylah, and Angela Ramsey all of Sand Springs; step-son, Lance McKee of Bentonville, AR; siblings: Helen Freeman of Sand Springs, and Roy Dean Young and wife, Lucy of Mannford; grandchildren: Gary Mead, Timothy Denton, Donna Lyne Horton, Blake Ramsey, Devon Holland, William "Bubba" Covey and Callie Stanfield; sister-in-law, Margie Young of Cleveland; brother-in-law, Afton Carson; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In memory of Linda's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to Sandite Team Animal Rescue (STAR) at www.starescue.com. Leave your memories of Linda and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.