Linda June Tanner August 26, 1946 December 24, 2019 Linda June Tanner passed away on December 24, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a brief illness. She was born on August 26, 1946 in Racine, Missouri. She was preceded in death by: her father, Orville Burkhart; step-father, Clifford Crawford; and brother, Tex Burkhart. She is survived by: her mother, Emma Jean Crawford; her husband of 54 years, Jackson Tanner; her siblings, Deanna and husband Donald Gorham, and Darrel and wife, Linda Burkhart; her children, Aaron and his wife Margie Tanner; Darren and his wife Stacie Tanner; her grandchildren: Matthew Tanner, Catherine Tanner, Connor Tanner, and Hailey Tanner; as well as many nieces and nephews. Linda devoted her life to her husband Jackson and being a mother to Aaron and Darren. When the grandchildren came along they were also her pride and joy. Linda will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Graveside Service was held at Burkhart Cemetery (7122 Juniper Road, 1 mile East of Racine, MO) on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.