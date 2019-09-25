Linda May (Redfearn) Kepner-Franklin Longtime Sand Springs resident, Linda May (Redfearn) Kepner-Franklin, 75, was peacefully called Home on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born June 17, 1944, to Fred and Ola Opal (Green) Redfearn in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Linda was the youngest of ten children. As a young child, Linda experienced the joys and hardships of being a farmer's daughter in both Gideon, Oklahoma, and southern California. When Linda was 10 years old, just after her father passed away, her family moved to Sand Springs, Oklahoma, where Linda attended Sand Springs schools. She was a longtime employee of Sand Springs State Bank (now Bank of Oklahoma), working her way up the ladder in a variety of roles from teller to Vice President. After leaving Bank of Oklahoma, Linda worked at American Heritage Bank in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Linda married Willard Grant Kepner at the General Baptist Church in Sand Springs, on October 21, 1960. They were happily married for just over 36 years before he passed away in January 1997. She was blessed to find love again a few years later, marrying Jimmy Wayne Franklin in a beautiful backyard ceremony surrounded by family and friends at their home in Sand Springs on August 25, 2001. Throughout her life, Linda enjoyed music in all forms, singing and dancing whenever and as often as possible. Before his death, she and Grant were heavily and happily involved in square dancing for many years across northeastern Oklahoma. She loved to play Scrabble and card games with family and friends, and she enjoyed hosting family parties and holiday get-togethers where everyone could play games, shoot fireworks, and simply have a good time. She had a sharp wit, feisty spirit, enormous heart, and contagious smile that everyone who knew her will remember well. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers (Wilburn and Fred), and two sisters (Mary Ellen Layne and Edith York). She is survived by her husband Jimmy; son Tim and daughter Nancy of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Rhonda and Todd of Tulsa, OK; daughter Terresa of Shepherdstown, WV; grandchildren Jacob and Justin Jones, Jamie Porter, Chris and Tim Russell, Steffan and Morgan Bailey; two great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters; all of whom were a source of joy, laughter, and pride for Linda. She is also survived by sister Wanda (Coughran) of Tahlequah, OK; brother Ulas and wife Jerry of Tulsa, OK; brother John and wife Carolyn of Grove, OK; brother Blue and wife Theda of Sand Springs; and sister Betty (Earhart) of Woodway, TX. Also surviving are her Kepner brothers and sisters: Danny and wife Brenda of Pensacola, FL; Linda (Kelly) and husband David of Sand Springs; Frank and wife Laurie of St. Augustine, FL; and Gail (Simpson) of Tulsa, OK. She cherished family and enjoyed her role as Aunt Linda to her many Redfearn and Kepner nieces and nephews who live across the country. The family is hosting a Celebration of Life for Linda at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Elks Lodge #2553 in Sand Springs, OK. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend this pot-luck, family-style get-together; meat will be provided. Please bring sides, drinks, desserts, and memories to share. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in the form of donations to be made in Linda's name to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org) and/or the COPD Foundation (www.copdfoundation.org).