Loretta Gale Frazier Loretta "Gale" Miller- Frazier came into this world on October 1, 1946. Gale was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and grew up in Sand Springs. She left it quietly and happily with her family, spending many hours with them and laughing about stories of her life. She passed away on February 7, 2020 at home in Duncanville Texas. She was 73 years young. She was married to her loving husband, Jerry, for 45 incredible years. She will be forever missed by her husband, Jerry of Duncanville; her son, Derek of Tyler and his wife, Tammani, and her grandchildren, Tristan and Sadie; and her son, Brin of Lantana and his wife, Desireé. Her cousins, nephews, and nieces are spread throughout the USA. She is also survived by three furry friends she loved very much, Tippy, Jo-Jo and Benji. Gale got her wish, she did not want to outlive any family members and wanted death to occur in chronological order. Gale graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1964. She was a proud graduate of Oklahoma State University, where she earned her degree in English and then returned home to teach English at Sand Springs Junior High School. After meeting Jerry, she returned to OSU and obtained a degree in Psychology, Summa Cum Laude. In 1977, Jerry and Gale moved to Texas, where she was quickly promoted to Dean of Students at Cedar Valley College. She contin- ued to develop such a passion and dedication to helping others that she opened her private practice as a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. Her love of people and desire to help them aided thousands of people to be more productive individuals, lead happier lives, and they loved her for it. Clients she saw as children are now grandparents. She loved what she did and it showed by how they responded. Gale was an avid reader and she always looked for the greater good in people. She loved people and always had a special place in her heart for people who needed her. When it stormed, she could find a rose. She was so positive. Gale was preceded in death by her mother, Anita; her father, Jim; brother, Jimmy; and many aunts and uncles. Her favorite dog, Meek, also preceded her in death. Gale chose to donate her body for research and science at UTSW Willed Body Program, hoping that it might help make a better world. A celebration of Gale's life will be held on Saturday, March 14 in Duncanville at the Duncanville Lions Community Building at 210 Lions Trail. The celebration will begin at 4pm. The family has an E-vite for persons wanting to attend. Please call (214)906-9383 and request a link to the invitation if you would like to attend her celebration. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Dallas SPCA. She loved animals.
