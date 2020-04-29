Louise Teresa Sands Louise Teresa Sands passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home at the age of 82. Arrangements are under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. A Celebration service will be held at a later time so all her friends and family can attend. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, April 24, from 12-8 p.m. The daughter of Joseph Herberholz and Eva Mae (Scheerer) Herberholz was born July 5, 1937, in Jeffriesburg, Missouri. Louise grew up on a farm with her father. She attended a couple of years at a Catholic school, and completed high school at Union High School in Union, MO. While living in St. Louis, Louise was introduced to John Leroy Sands by mutual friends. After a whirlwind romance of 7 weeks, they were married during an ice storm by John's uncle on January 14, 1961, in Mountain Home, MO. John served in the U.S. Army and the family moved to many bases throughout the United States before settling in Sand Springs. In 1975, Louise graduated from Tulsa Community College with an associates degree as a registered nurse. She retired after 35 years at St. John Hospital. Louise and John are members of Mission Christian Church where John is the preach- er. Louise was an amazing Sunday school teacher, and taught some religion classes at a Bible College in southeastern Oklahoma. John often said, "He is the preacher, and she pastored the flock". Louise was extremely spiritual, and saw God in everything. She found good in everybody, and was always there for anyone that needed her. Louise and John were volunteer nurses for 10 years at the Kiamichi Mountain Christian Mission. Louise and John traveled to all 50 states, and some several times. She loved fishing, especially in Northwest Ontario, Canada, where they had been many times over the years. Louise will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents. Louise is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John of the home; children: Sherry Perdue of Catoosa, and Michael Sands and wife, Leigh Ann of Krugerville, TX; grandchildren: Jaime Hendrix, and Kassie Dotson and husband, Alan; and great-grandchildren: Star Seibel and husband, Cody, Anna Hendrix, Zachery Hendrix, Keira Dotson, Kahlan Dotson, Alyssa Dotson and Aiden Dotson. Leave your memories of Louise and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co
