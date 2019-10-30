Mary Jeanne Frey Mary Jeanne Frey, a long time resident of the Sand Springs/Tulsa area, passed away on October 16 at the Porta Caeli Hospice House. Born January 15, 1933 in Tulsa, Mary Jeanne graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1950 and attended Oklahoma University for one year. She worked as an office manager in the medical field until her retirement. She loved cooking and baking. She was an avid reader, enjoyed poetry, crossword puzzles and loved shopping, going to the movies and socializing with her many friends. She is survived by her children, Kathy (Robert) Kastens, Jeff (Patti) Frey and Franklin Frey; grandchil- dren Jonathan (Ana) Greenwood and Jason (Erika) Greenwood, Sarah (Anthony) Pate, and Jason (Julie) Kastens; great grandchildren Connor and Finley Greenwood, Saylor Greenwood, Nora, Maddox and Lincoln Pate and Elix Poe; niece Mary Sue Martin and nephews Michael Martin, Duane and Philip Wilson. Her parents Albert and Nancy Johnson, sisters Louise Wilson and Alberta Martin and granddaughter Apryl Kastens precede her in death. Memorial gifts in her name may be made to the Porta Caeli House, 2440 North Harvard, Tulsa, OK, 74115. A celebration of life gathering will be announced soon.