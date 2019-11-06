Olean (McCullah) Goad Olean (McCullah) Goad departed this life on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home at the age of 94. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, at Hitchita Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Scott McCullah officiating. Olean was laid to rest at Lackey Cemetery, Hitchita. Visitation was held at the funeral home Monday Noon-8 p.m. The daughter of William Albert McCullah and Verna Ethel (Nunn) McCullah was born February 18, 1925, in Hitchita. Olean graduated from Hitchita High School where she played basketball. She raised her children in Sand Springs; and retired from Fabercast as a purchasing agent after 33 years of service. After retirement, she loved volunteering as a substitute teacher at Pratt Elementary. She also enjoyed working in her yard and decorating. Olean will be remembered as hardworking and strong willed, as well as a loving mother. She was preceded in death by son, Burhl C. Goad, Jr.; her parents; sisters: Fay Yvonne Patton, Eunice Roulston, and Wanda McCullah; and brothers: Billy McCullah, Thurman "Buck" McCullah, Bunty James McCullah, and Baby McCullah. Olean is survived by her sons: Stephen Goad and wife, Shirley and Kevin Goad all of Sand Springs; sister, Mary Jean Sparks and husband, Joe Ray of Hitchita; brother-in-law, Wayne Patton of Stroud; sister-in-law, Ruby McCullah of Hitchita; 3 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Leave your memories of Olean and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co