Richard D. Wilson Richard David Wilson, 93, passed away on August 29, 2019 at Green Tree Memory Care in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. He was born in Trenton, Iowa on August 9, 1926 to Clifford and Bertha Wilson. Richard married Jean Moss and the couple was blessed with 3 children; Patty, Margaret and David. He served his country in the Army Air Corp, then spent most of his life working in construction as a carpenter. He worked on the Williams Tower, the Keystone Dam and the Oologah Dam. Richard built his family home in 1972. He enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. He made many things; furniture, turning bowls, wooden puzzles, tops, earrings, Christmas décor and even a train whistle. He also enjoyed putting together puzzles, working on crossword puzzles and playing horseshoes. He and Jean spent most of their time together and enjoyed dancing, playing cards and bow- ling. He was an avid gardener as well and enjoyed growing his own vegetables, especially okra. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ada Burns and wife Jean Wilson. He is survived by children Patty Peters, Margaret Schmidt and her husband Larry, David Wilson and his wife Pat; grandchildren Neal Belt, Crystal and James Hendricks, Leo Kitterman, Carly Peters, Jenna Murphy and Zachary Peters; great-grandchildren Shea, Alex, Sebastian, Autumn, Zepplin, Bree, Journey, Abraham and Serenity; and great, great-granddaughter Paislee. Funeral Services were scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation was on Friday from 4-8 pm at Green Hill Funeral Home in Sapulpa. 400 E Teel Road