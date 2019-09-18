Roberta Ruth Haff Roberta Ruth "Bertie""Sugar" Haff of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, passed from this life Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the age of 90 years old. Roberta was born October 28, 1928, in Mayes County, Oklahoma, to Ray John Yost and Nora Jane (Paul) Yost. She was married to William Haff on January 6, 1948, in Dallas, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2009. Roberta retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T, where she worked for over 40 years, managing hundreds of employees. Roberta was one of a kind. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was always full of life and wanted to be around the action. Anything that had to do with the family was important to her. Whether it was a sporting event for the children and grandchildren, family birthdays, holidays or traveling, she was ready to go. She was a member of the daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed learning about her ancestors. She also enjoyed loving on her descendants. Traveling across the United States with her husband always thrilled her. She was a member of Broadway Bap- tist Church where she found fast friends in her Sunday School class whose friendships she treasured. She had other hobbies such as gardening, cooking, crocheting, fishing, and watching hummingbirds. Roberta was certainly proud of turning 90 years old and her beautiful smile and great personality will be missed by family and friends. Preceding Roberta in death was her husband William Haff; parents Ray and Nora Yost; daughter Peggy Lynn Haff; son Herman Haff, Jr., great-granddaughter Emmerson O'Rourke and 11 siblings. Roberta is survived by her sons Lee Haff and wife, Sonya, and Gary Haff and wife, Debby; sister, Katherine Gardner and husband, Jim; grandchildren Lori Moore and husband, Jimmy; Ben Haff and wife, Mackenzie; Ashley cox and husband, Joseph; Spencer Haff; Connor Haff; Hunter Haff; and Ryker Haff; great-grandchildren Kylie, Baron, Kaci, Lindsay, Rocky, Jessen, William, Jasper, Makenna, and Fletcher; many other relatives and a host of friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mogro.co