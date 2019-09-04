Rocena (Whitaker) Frazier Rocena Frazier left this world for her heavenly home August 25, 2019. Born to Louis and Elizabeth Whitaker June 11, 1926 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. She married Wayne Frazier in 1943 and they resided many years in California before moving back to Oklahoma. She is survived by three children; Wade and wife Candy of Nevada, Vonda Eklund of North Carolina and Serena Boydston of Cleveland, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her brother Larry Whitaker of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Frazier, and brothers Lloyd and Gerald Whitaker. Funeral Service were held at Bethany Holiness Church Thursday August 29, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. Many thanks to Kindful Hospice and "The Journey Home" for their excellent care. Green Hill Funeral Home Sapulpa www.greenhillok.com, 918-224-2312