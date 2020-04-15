Shirley A. Treat Shirley Ann Treat, age 74, passed away from this life on April 10, 2020 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs, Ok. Visitation was held on Monday, April 13, 2020, 12 pm to 8 pm and Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 8 am to 8 pm at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 1 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mannford, OK. Shirley was born on September 18, 1945 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma to her parents Walter and Nellie (Frazier) West. She received her education from Charles Page High School; Shirley later attended classes for Beauty School and Real Estate Sales. She married Fred Treat on December 13, 1967 in Sapulpa, Ok. They were married for 43 years until Fred's passing on May 6, 2011. Shirley dedicated her life to caring for her family; she spent her days making sure her household functioned without a hitch. Shirley will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who had unselfish love for her family. She is preceded in passing by her husband Fred Treat, her parents Walter and Nellie West, and her brother Jerry West. Shirley is survived by her two daughters Lee Treat and Angela (spouse James Michael) Parker, her brother Jack West, her three grandchildren Brittany Cutnose, Charlie Cutnose, and Ashton Sewell, her two great-grandchildren Tyler Cutnose and Ryan Perry, her sister-in-law Jeanie West, and numerous other family members and friends. Condolences and memories can be shared on the tribute wall of Shirley's online memorial.
