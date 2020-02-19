Shirley M. Foutch Sand Springs - Foutch, Shirley M., 86. Homemaker. Died Friday, February 14, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Visitation was held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting guests 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m., Olivet Baptist Church, 155 N. 65th W. Avenue, Tulsa, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644
