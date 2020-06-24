Susan E. Rolinski Rolinski, Susan E., 79. Retired/Government/Civil Service. United States Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Bristow, OK. Rosary was held Monday, June 22, 2020, 5:00 pm, Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 2:00 pm, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sand Springs, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, 211 Broadway, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644
