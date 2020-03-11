Thomas "Tom" Harvey Harvey, Thomas, 87. Computer Operator. United States Navy Veteran. Died Monday, March 2, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Private family services will be held. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Services, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644
