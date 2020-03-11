Waburn Vernon Powell Waburn Vernon "Bert" Powell, 92, passed from this life at his home on February 13, 2020, in Tulsa. He was born June 10, 1927, in Floyd, AR, son of William Vernon Powell and Beulah Hicks Clark Powell. He was awarded an Honorable Discharge from the United States Navy July 15, 1946. In September 1947, he moved to Tulsa to marry the love of his life Maxine Lawrence, and they enjoyed 68 years together. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. He worked for Tulsa Linen, Industrial Uniform and Towel Supply, then had his own business Allied Battery & Auto Electric. When he sold that property, he worked part-time for LabCorp until January 2017. He enjoyed life and most of all spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Maxine and son William "Bates" Powell, his father and mother, as well as brothers Fayburn and Verlin Lee, and sisters Wilma and Marvalene. He is survived by son Steve Powell ( Sherry) of Tulsa, and daughter Rhonda O'Brien (Pat) of Broken Arrow, Bates' wife Marie Powell of Tulsa. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Ryan (Dana) and Brandon Powell, Les (Jayme), Patrick (Amy), and Michael ( Sarah) O'Brien, granddaughters Mandy (Jason) Carothers, Amber (Derrick) Hildebrant, and Jessica (Brock) Carr, twenty-two great-grandchildren, sister Val Hollowell, brother-in-law Jimmy (Patricia) Lawrence, lifelong friend William Bates (Mabel) Pierce, numerous nieces and nephews, and last but not least Lit'l DooDad.
