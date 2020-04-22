Wayne L. Clark Wayne Leslie Clark, 77, a former Sand Springs School teacher and administrator, was born on July 15, 1942 in Meridan, MS and passed from this life on April 11, 2020 in Richmond, VA after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 54 years, Pat, along with his daughter, Leslie and her husband, Jason Tucker of Bethesda, MD, and was a proud Grandpa to his granddaughter, Lauren Geneva Tucker. He is also survived by extended family, many dear friends and former students that have stayed in touch with him. Mr. Clark taught school and coached athletics at Central Jr. High and Boyd Jr. High 1969-1983 and was Assistant Principal at Boyd Jr. High 1983-1987. From 1987 until his retirement in 1993, he served as Assisitant Principal at Charles Page High School. In the summers, he taught drivers education. After, retirement, he drove charter buses all over the United States before moving to Virginia's Northern Neck on the Chesapeake Bay fifteen years ago. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Richmond, VA and an active volunteer at Reedville Fishermen's Museum, where he was a former board member, and the historic Rice's Hotel/Hughlett's Tavern. Wayne loved nature and being active outdoors. He had an infectious smile, hearty laugh, and a kind and compassionate spirit. He always had time to talk or listen and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time in Virginia. To honor your memory of Wayne, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Reedville Fisherman's Musuem, PO Box 306, Reedville, VA 22539, or to Rice's Hotel/Hughlett's Tavern, PO Box 579, Heathsville, VA 22473.
Most Popular
-
Stitt and Bynum: No plan for city of Tulsa or state of Oklahoma to reopen yet; new COVID-19 surge precautions being implemented
-
COVID-19 presents unique interpersonal challenges, but Tulsa hospital isn't in a New York state of operations. Here's why
-
Gov. Stitt eyes May 1 for 'statewide,' 'methodical' start to reopening
-
Three arrested after 17-year-old found advertised as prostitute
-
Public education advocates rip Gov. Stitt over comments about how to spend emergency money
Latest Local Offers
Spring Special! Patio Covers, Open, Screened or Enclosed w/windows, Sunrooms & Decks. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.
"EXTERIOR PRO'S" Prompt and On time painting Exterior, Interior, Repairs Caulking, Prep and Prime Call now, low rates 918-829-3698