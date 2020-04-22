Willard C. "Bill" Martin Martin, William, B, 93. Welder/C-E Natco and United States Army Veteran. Died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Sand Springs, OK. Visitation was held Sunday, April 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the family greeting guests 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Private family graveside service was held Monday, April 20, 2020, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand SPrings, OK 918-245-6644

To plant a tree in memory of WILLARD MARTIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.