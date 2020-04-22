Willard C. "Bill" Martin Martin, William, B, 93. Welder/C-E Natco and United States Army Veteran. Died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Sand Springs, OK. Visitation was held Sunday, April 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the family greeting guests 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Private family graveside service was held Monday, April 20, 2020, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand SPrings, OK 918-245-6644
Most Popular
-
Stitt and Bynum: No plan for city of Tulsa or state of Oklahoma to reopen yet; new COVID-19 surge precautions being implemented
-
COVID-19 presents unique interpersonal challenges, but Tulsa hospital isn't in a New York state of operations. Here's why
-
Gov. Stitt eyes May 1 for 'statewide,' 'methodical' start to reopening
-
Three arrested after 17-year-old found advertised as prostitute
-
Public education advocates rip Gov. Stitt over comments about how to spend emergency money
Latest Local Offers
Spring Special! Patio Covers, Open, Screened or Enclosed w/windows, Sunrooms & Decks. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.
"EXTERIOR PRO'S" Prompt and On time painting Exterior, Interior, Repairs Caulking, Prep and Prime Call now, low rates 918-829-3698