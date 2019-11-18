The owner of a local restaurant wants to make sure everyone has a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the holiday.
Old Town Café owner Ahmed Beik is offering free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at his restaurant, located at 207 N. Lincoln Ave.
The meal is free and everyone is welcome.
It is a first come, first served event, and it’s been very successful in the past.
“(Beik) used to do it, but he hasn’t in years and he decided to start it again,” said Old Town Café’s April Jelinek. “It’s been pretty packed in year’s past.”
The meal will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, the fixings, and dessert.
“There will be three different types of pies for dessert,” Jelinek said.